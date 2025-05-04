DT
Home / India / Aspirant dies by suicide in Kota a day before national medical entrance exam      

PTI
Kota, Updated At : 08:57 AM May 04, 2025 IST
A NEET aspirant allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from an iron grill of her room in Parshavnath area ahead of the national medical entrance exam scheduled for Sunday, police said.

While refusing to disclose the name of the student, circle inspector at Kunhadi police station Arvind Bhardwaj told PTI that the girl was under 18 and hailed from Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh.

She had been living with her parents in Kota for the past several years and preparing for NEET-UG at a coaching institute.

The student was scheduled to take the NEET-UG exam that is being held at various centres across the country on Sunday.

The girl used her scarf to hang herself from an iron grill in her room on Saturday evening. The family members were reportedly at home at the time of the incident and found her dead around 9 pm.

No suicide note was recovered from her room, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

This is the 14th case of suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year.

