Aspiring teachers told to educate 5 to 8 illiterates

Student-teachers enrolled in teacher education programmes will be required to make five to eight non-literate learners literate during their course, with academic credits linked to the learners’ successful certification, under new guidelines issued for the implementation of the Centre's ULLAS literacy programme.

ULLAS targets non-literate persons aged 15 years and above who lack basic foundational literacy and numeracy skills. Academic credits, or equivalent grades and marks, will be awarded only after the assigned learners appear for the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) and are certified as literate under ULLAS. Teacher education institutions will be responsible for planning, monitoring and implementing the programme.

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