Assam, Arunachal MPs call for peace after violence breaks out along border

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The meeting was convened to take stock of the situation along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border where tension gripped the area following an incident of firing on August 12. As many as 11 people were injured.

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"MPs of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh appeal for maintenance of peace along the border. We must live together harmoniously as brothers and sisters and settle any land dispute through peaceful negotiation only," Kiren Rijiju, flanked by MPs from Assam, said. He himself is a Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh.

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Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu described the violent incident as "unfortunate".

“The recent incident in the Likabali area (under Lower Siang district) was unfortunate. Regarding this, I am already in touch with senior leaders of the Mising community. I also spoke with the Assam Chief Minister yesterday. At present, discussions are underway between the Galo Welfare Society and the Mising community. Discussions are also taking place among youth organisations. At the state level as well, discussions are underway between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam,” he said.

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The meeting between MPs of both the states came in the backdrop of the escalating situation along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Dhemaji, which became increasingly tense amid the ongoing economic blockade by the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), the top student organisation of Assam's Mising community.

The TMPK and other local groups, on August 12, had launched an indefinite economic blockade against Arunachal Pradesh in protest against the alleged firing in which 11 indigenous people from Assam were injured.

During the blockade on Thursday morning, stones were thrown on protesters at the Likabali entry point in Assam's Dhemaji, leading to a fight between two groups. The Arunachal Pradesh Police had to fire into the air to control the crowd.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also called for restraint, saying the two states should resolve their remaining differences through dialogue rather than confrontation.

He said the incident was painful because Assam and Arunachal Pradesh -- who share an 804.1 km border -- had already made significant progress in resolving their long-pending boundary dispute.

According to data shared by the Chief Minister, 123 areas along the Assam-Arunachal border had initially been identified as areas of dispute or conflict. Of these, 71 areas have now been settled and 52 areas still remain to be resolved through further discussions between the two states.