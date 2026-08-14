Assam, Arunachal MPs call for peace after violence breaks out along border
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also called for restraint, saying the two states should resolve their remaining differences through dialogue rather than confrontation
MPs from Assam & Arunachal Pradesh meet Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to appeal for maintaining peace along the border, in New Delhi on Thursday. ANI
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