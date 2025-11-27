Assam Assembly passes Bill to ban polygamy; Himanta promises UCC if he becomes CM again

The Assam Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill to ban polygamy, making it an offence which may lead to a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment, barring some exceptions.

Advertisement

It kept people belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category and areas under the Sixth Schedule out of the purview of the legislation.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in Assam if he becomes the CM again after the Assembly poll next year.

Advertisement

During the passage of the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, the Chief Minister who also holds the portfolio of the home and political departments, said the law is “irrespective of religion and not against Islam as being perceived by a section”.

“The Hindus are not free from polygamy. That’s also our responsibility. This Bill will cover people from Hindu, Muslim, Christian and all other societies,” he added.

Advertisement

Despite the CM’s request to all opposition members to withdraw their respective amendments to send a message from the House that the Bill is passed unanimously to empower women, AIUDF and CPI(M) went ahead with their modification suggestions, which were defeated by voice vote.

CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar demanded that the Bill be sent to Select Committee of the Assembly for a detailed discussion on the clauses.

On the issue of UCC, Sarma said it will be implemented in Assam if he becomes the CM again after the assembly polls next year.

Assembly election in Assam is likely to take place in March-April in 2026.

“I assure the House that if I return as CM, the UCC Bill will be tabled on the first session of the new government and will be implemented,” Sarma said.

He said that the ban on polygamy is a direction towards the implementation of the UCC.

The CM also said, “A Bill against deceptive marriage will be brought in during the session by February end. So, whatever we have spoken about ‘love jihad’, we will do that.”

The term ‘love jihad’ is used by right-wing organisations to claim that Muslim men lure women of other religions and marry them in order to convert them to Islam.

He had earlier this month said that the government would ban ‘love jihad’ and introduce a Bill against this.

The Bill defined polygamy as the act of marrying or being married to another person when either of the parties already has a subsisting marriage or a living spouse from whom he/she is not legally divorced, or their marriage is not legally annulled or declared void.

It proposed that any person going for polygamous marriage will be held guilty of an offence punishable with imprisonment up to seven years and fine, as laid down by law.

Anyone who commits a subsequent marriage while hiding an existing one shall face 10 years of jail and fine, it added.

A repeat offender under the proposed act will be handed down double the prescribed punishment for every subsequent offence, the Bill proposed.

A village head, quazi, parent or legal guardian who dishonestly conceals facts or intentionally participates in the conduct of a polygamous marriage may face up to two years in jail and a fine up to Rs 1 lakh.

Any person who knowingly solemnises a marriage in violation of the proposed law may be punished with up to two years of imprisonment or a fine up to Rs 1.50 lakh.

The Bill further proposes that a person who enters into a polygamous marriage and has been convicted by a court this new legislation shall not be entitled for any public employment and appointment which is funded or aided by the state government.

Moreover, the person cannot be a beneficiary of any scheme funded or aided by the state government, and also cannot contest in any election for Panchayati Raj Institutions, Urban Local Bodies, etc.

The proposed legislation seeks to provide compensation to the victim women as they have to suffer immense pain and hardships due to polygamous marriage.