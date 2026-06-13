icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Assam Cabinet decides to stop Aadhaar issuance to those aged above 18: CM

Assam Cabinet decides to stop Aadhaar issuance to those aged above 18: CM

article_Author
PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 01:46 PM Jun 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. PTI file photo
Advertisement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the Cabinet had decided that Aadhaar cards would not be issued to those above the age of 18 to ensure illegal immigrants don't acquire the document.

Advertisement

"In exceptional cases, the district commissioner will have to send a proposal to the state government seeking permission for issuing the card," he said at a press conference here after chairing a cabinet meeting.

Advertisement

Remarking that Aadhaar card issuance had reached a saturation point in the state, Sarma said, "In some districts, it has crossed the 100 per cent mark, and we must ascertain who these people are who are taking the additional Aadhaar cards."

Advertisement

The step is being taken to ensure that no illegal Bangladeshis get Aadhaar cards, he said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts