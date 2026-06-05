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Home / India / Assam cabinet undergoes expansion, 12 MLAs sworn in

Assam cabinet undergoes expansion, 12 MLAs sworn in

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs at a function at the Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir here

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PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 01:49 PM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. PTI file
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BJP MLAs Ranoj Pegu, Ashok Singhal, Biswajit Daimary and AGP’s Keshab Mahanta were among the 12 legislators who took oath as ministers on Friday as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expanded his cabinet, taking the strength of the council of ministers to 17.

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Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs at a function at the Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir here.

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Among the new faces in the cabinet are BJP’s Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Nandini Devi and Sushanta Borgohain.

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AGP’s Mahanta, who was in Sarma’s previous cabinet, has been included in the council of ministers.

BJP MLAs Bimal Borah, Jayant Mallabaruah, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul and Pijush Hazarika, who took the oath, had also served as ministers in the previous Himanta Sarma government.

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The strength of the Assam cabinet will now be 17, including the chief minister, with four other ministers sworn in on May 12.

The ministers sworn in earlier are AGP’s Atul Bora, BPF’s Charan Boro and BJP’s Ajanta Neog and Rameshwar Teli.

The NDA won a record 102 seats in the 126-member assembly, including 82 from the BJP.

The BJP allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), bagged 10 seats each.

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