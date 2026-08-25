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Home / India / Assam CM meets Nitin Gadkari, discusses restoration of flood-damaged highways, Jorabat flooding, key road projects

Assam CM meets Nitin Gadkari, discusses restoration of flood-damaged highways, Jorabat flooding, key road projects

Sarma seeks urgent repair of flood-damaged highways, evidence-based design of bridges and culverts

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:45 AM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Image credit/ANI
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a detailed meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi to review the progress of ongoing National Highway projects in the state, with faster restoration of flood-damaged roads and the development of a flood-resilient highway network emerging as key priorities.

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The meeting focused on the immediate restoration of National Highways damaged by floods and measures to make Assam’s highway network more resilient to recurring floods.

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The discussions stressed the need for evidence-based planning in the design and placement of culverts and bridges to minimise disruption to highway connectivity during extreme weather conditions.

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A key issue raised at the meeting was recurring flash flooding at Jorabat. A comprehensive redesign of the highway infrastructure in the area was discussed to address the problem. Sarma expressed gratitude for Gadkari’s assurance that the matter would receive the highest consideration.

The two sides also reviewed the pace of Assam’s flagship road projects, including the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and the Guwahati Ring Road. The proposed upgradation of several important highway stretches across the state was also discussed.

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Sarma said the Centre had consistently supported Assam and assured that the state's road infrastructure needs would receive due consideration. He said continued support from the Union government  would be crucial to strengthening connectivity and developing a safer and more resilient highway network capable of withstanding recurring floods.

According to government information, 8,325 metres of National Highways in Assam have been damaged due to heavy rain, landslides, flooding or erosion during the current southwest monsoon season.

The floods have claimed nearly 100 lives and affected around 1.5 lakh people across seven districts. According to the latest information by the Assam State Disaster Management, 73 villages across six districts are currently affected by flooding. Moreover, 6,299 hectares of crop area have also been affected.

Floodwaters have damaged several embankments, roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure across the state.

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