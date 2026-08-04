Assam: CRPF officer shoots 2 colleagues dead, then kills self

Three CRPF personnel lost their lives in a tragic incident following a clash inside a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday.

Advertisement

As per PTI, a CRPF officer shot two colleagues dead and injured one before killing himself in Assam's Nagaon.

Advertisement

CRPF officer shoots two colleagues dead, injures one before killing himself in Assam's Nagaon: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 4, 2026

Advertisement

Reports say the incident took place within the camp premises, though the exact circumstances leading to the clash were not immediately known.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially released. Further details are awaited.