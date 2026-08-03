Assam flood: Govt releases first tranche of Rs 15,000 interim relief to 75,000 affected households

The Assam government on Monday released the first tranche of interim relief of about Rs 15,000 each to around 75,000 flood-affected households, officials said.

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The toll in the devastating deluge in Upper Assam rose to 85 as three more deaths were reported on Sunday even as the number of affected people dipped to 1.35 lakh, they said.

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Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is touring the worst-affected districts, released the first tranche of interim relief from Dibrugarh.

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Around 75,000 families with severely damaged houses in Sivasagar, Chariadeo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts received Rs 15,000 each, among other benefits provided for the affected people in the first tranche, the officials said.

Sarma is scheduled to visit parts of Sivasagar district during the day and oversee the relief and rehabilitation operations, while also interacting with the affected people.

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The fresh fatalities in the deluge were reported in Sivasagar, one of the most-affected districts in the current wave of floods in the northeastern state.

A total of 1,36,200 people remained affected by floods in the Charaideo, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat, and Sivasagar districts.

On Saturday, almost 1.8 lakh people were affected across five districts. Sivasagar remained the worst-hit with over 55,000 people affected, followed by 40,000 people in Charaideo and 22,000 in Jorhat.

Altogether 54 relief camps and relief distribution centres were being run by the administration in five districts, taking care of 13,771 people at present.

Farmland of 15,422 hectares remained submerged in the affected districts.

The Dhansiri River was flowing above the danger level at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, the officials added.