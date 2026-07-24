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Home / India / Assam floods worsen: 47 dead, 40 missing, 7.21 lakh people affected

Assam floods worsen: 47 dead, 40 missing, 7.21 lakh people affected

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says around 20% of affected people are yet to be reached as rescue and relief operations continue across the state

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PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 11:52 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Friday with many rivers continuing to rise following incessant rains. Image credit/PTI File
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The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Friday with many rivers continuing to rise following incessant rains, while 47 people died in the deluge and over 7.21 lakh people are affected across 11 districts, officials said.

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Around 40 people are still missing and the toll might increase, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

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To review the rapidly deteriorating situation, Sarma will chair a video conference with district commissioners and senior officials stationed across the flood-affected districts to assess the administration’s ongoing response in handling the crisis.

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“The situation has improved slightly, but we still have not been able to reach around 20 per cent of the affected people. I believe we will be able to reach them by today,” he told reporters here.

According to information, around 40 people are missing, and the death toll is expected to rise further, Sarma said.

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“The government will stand by the flood victims and will help as far as possible. A central government team will visit the state to assess the flood damage on July 25,” he added.

A spokesperson of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that the river Dikhow at Sivasagar town continues to flow “above the severe flood condition” at 9 am on Friday.

“Due to the continuous increase in the water level of Dikhow, citizens have been advised to stay away from the river,” she added.

At present, the Buridihing river at Khowang, Disang at Nanglamuraghat, Dikhou at Sivasagar, Dhansiri at Numaligarh and Kushiyara at Sribhumi are flowing above the danger level.

According to the ASDMA flood bulletin issued on Thursday night, six people have lost their lives in the deluge during the last 24 hours.

Sivasagar district has witnessed four people, including one woman and one child, drowning in flood waters; followed by two, including one child, in Charaideo, it added.

With these fatalities, the total number of deaths in this year’s floods has increased to 47 across the state.

According to the authority’s flood report, more than 7,21,000 people have been affected in Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts.

Sivasagar is the worst-hit district with nearly 3.8 lakh people affected, followed by Charaideo with almost 1.9 lakh people and Jorhat with more than 1.2 lakh people reeling under floodwaters.

The flood situation has worsened significantly since Wednesday, when more than 6.53 lakh people were affected across 11 districts.

The ASDMA stated that the administration has been operating 358 relief camps and relief distribution centres in nine districts, currently caring for 24,124 displaced individuals.

Multiple agencies like the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Service, police and civil agencies have rescued around 5,000 people from different parts of Golaghat, Jorhat and Sivasagar, it added.

At present, 883 villages are under water, and 25,375.44 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in different districts of the state.

On account of widespread flooding, 3,71,609 domestic animals and poultry are affected across the state.

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