The damaged album of her wedding photos, the scattered pieces of the dinner set her late mother had picked for her, the toppled study tables of her daughters with their stuff lying around destroyed these were some of the sights that awaited Nasiman Zaman when she visited her home in Assam's Sivasagar town on Sunday, 20 days after she had "escaped" with her two minor girls.

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With ankle-deep water still inside their house, she is worried about when they can return to live there; but more concerning for her is who will assure them that there will be no recurrence of the devastation when rains pour again.

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"Our house is on the ancestral land of my husband's family. My brother-in-law's house is next to ours, and besides his is the house of their cousin. All our houses have been inundated, with some facing worse situation than us even," Zaman told PTI.

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Water was four feet high and entering the ground floor of her two-storeyed house over the lower sill of the window when she left with her two minor daughters at around 6 pm on July 21, with the help of four workers she had engaged during the day to take some of the household goods to the under-construction upper floor.

"My husband, who is a government employee, was away on official work in Guwahati. Water started entering the house around noon, and within six hours, it was nearly at my chest level. It was getting dark, power had been cut off, and we somehow managed to come out," Zaman recalled the horror.

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Since then, they have been taking shelter at her husband's sister's residence in another part of the town. Besides them, her brother-in-law's family and a sister-in-law's family are also staying in the same house.

Among the stuff she could save were a few electronic gadgets, some clothes, ornaments and important documents, with the rest of the things, from sofa set to beds to almirahs to utensils, all damaged by the water.

"My husband and I went to see the house today, and found ankle-level water still. The study tables of our girls have been toppled and all their supplies destroyed. The album with our wedding memories has been destroyed. Every small thing that made the house our 'home' has been damaged," Zaman lamented.

"We are about 15 people now living under one roof. We are among the luckier ones as we have our own family to stay with. But we have to go back to our own place. My daughters are scared to return, and so am I. What will happen when it rains again?" the homemaker questioned, her voice carrying fear and frustration.

She said water from the Nazira end, which has suffered some of the worst devastation in the flood, had entered their locality, just behind the Circuit House, before flowing into the Dorika river, which was already in spate, leading the waters to drown all the neighbouring areas.

"I am no expert, but as a resident of the area, I can understand that there is a problem of drainage. Natural culverts and outlets have narrowed due to road and bridge constructions. Water is being pumped out, but it is not adequate," Zaman said.

Starting afresh will be a challenge, Zaman admitted, but it was not the cleaning and setting up of the house once again that she is most concerned about.

"That we are safe is our biggest blessing. Our daughters will also come to terms with the loss, and we can rebuild our home and memories again. But we need the assurance that such havoc won't be unleashed again.

Even after 20 days, water is stagnant in our area, a locality which has never seen floods. We can't abandon our homes nor can we live there safely," Zaman added, faced with the sorrow of nearly losing her house and staring at the uncertainty of the future.

Zaman, along with her family and friends of the area, now look towards the authorities for reassurance of protection and solution so that they can start putting together their lives once again.