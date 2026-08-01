Assam Floods: Over 1.9 lakh affected, 82 dead as rivers rage

Assam's Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Charaideo districts continued to reel under flood, with 1.92 lakh people in the state still affected, while two fatalities took the death toll to 82, officials said on Saturday.

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The flood situation has improved since Thursday, when more than two lakh people in eight districts were affected.

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However, Dikhow and Dhansiri rivers were reported to be in "severe flood situation" at Sivasagar and Numaligarh in Golaghat, with the authorities urging the people to stay away.

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Officials said that around 13,000 people were sheltered in 54 relief camps. Another 26 relief distribution centres were open, catering to 5,384 people. Multiple agencies, including the NDRF and SDRF, were carrying out relief operations.

The state government has decided to approach insurance companies and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for expeditious disposal of claims and providing a moratorium to their customers from these areas.

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It was also focusing on swift assessment of damage so that funds for repair are disbursed at the earliest.

Officials said two more deaths have been reported in the floods this year, one each from Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, taking the toll to 82.

Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Charaideo districts continued to reel under the deluge. The number of affected people was at 1,92,799, with Charaideo being the worst-hit with 77,456 people hit by the deluge, followed by 63,492 in Sivasagar and 34,067 in Jorhat.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state cabinet on Friday decided to convene a meeting with private and government insurance companies on August 5 to urge them to expeditiously settle claims against insured damaged vehicles, livestock and other properties.

The government will also meet the NBFCs the same day, requesting them to grant a moratorium to borrowers from these four districts.

The announcement came a day after the chief minister chaired a special meeting of the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC), in which it was decided that a six-month moratorium would be offered to all flood-affected people in four districts to repay loans.

The measures have been announced for the worst-hit four districts of Sivasagar, Chariadeo, Jorhat and Golaghat.

In a social media post, Sarma said that over Rs 41 crore has been approved under the PM Surya Ghar pending state subsidy for the flood-affected areas.

"As floods affect four districts of Assam, our government stands firmly with every affected family. Along with other relief and assistance, we have approved Rs 41.67 crore under the PM Surya Ghar pending state subsidy for 9,289 beneficiaries in the affected areas," he said.

Sarma added that the Power Department has been directed to ensure that Assam Power Distribution Corporation Ltd transfers the amount directly to their bank accounts by Tuesday.