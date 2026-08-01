DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Assam Floods: Over 1.9 lakh affected, 82 dead as rivers rage

Assam Floods: Over 1.9 lakh affected, 82 dead as rivers rage

article_Author
PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 11:20 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A man wades through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Guwahati, Assam, Friday, July 24, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

Assam's Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Charaideo districts continued to reel under flood, with 1.92 lakh people in the state still affected, while two fatalities took the death toll to 82, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The flood situation has improved since Thursday, when more than two lakh people in eight districts were affected.

Advertisement

However, Dikhow and Dhansiri rivers were reported to be in "severe flood situation" at Sivasagar and Numaligarh in Golaghat, with the authorities urging the people to stay away.

Advertisement

Officials said that around 13,000 people were sheltered in 54 relief camps. Another 26 relief distribution centres were open, catering to 5,384 people. Multiple agencies, including the NDRF and SDRF, were carrying out relief operations.

The state government has decided to approach insurance companies and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for expeditious disposal of claims and providing a moratorium to their customers from these areas.

Advertisement

It was also focusing on swift assessment of damage so that funds for repair are disbursed at the earliest.

Officials said two more deaths have been reported in the floods this year, one each from Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, taking the toll to 82.

Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Charaideo districts continued to reel under the deluge. The number of affected people was at 1,92,799, with Charaideo being the worst-hit with 77,456 people hit by the deluge, followed by 63,492 in Sivasagar and 34,067 in Jorhat.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state cabinet on Friday decided to convene a meeting with private and government insurance companies on August 5 to urge them to expeditiously settle claims against insured damaged vehicles, livestock and other properties.

The government will also meet the NBFCs the same day, requesting them to grant a moratorium to borrowers from these four districts.

The announcement came a day after the chief minister chaired a special meeting of the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC), in which it was decided that a six-month moratorium would be offered to all flood-affected people in four districts to repay loans.

The measures have been announced for the worst-hit four districts of Sivasagar, Chariadeo, Jorhat and Golaghat.

In a social media post, Sarma said that over Rs 41 crore has been approved under the PM Surya Ghar pending state subsidy for the flood-affected areas.

"As floods affect four districts of Assam, our government stands firmly with every affected family. Along with other relief and assistance, we have approved Rs 41.67 crore under the PM Surya Ghar pending state subsidy for 9,289 beneficiaries in the affected areas," he said.

Sarma added that the Power Department has been directed to ensure that Assam Power Distribution Corporation Ltd transfers the amount directly to their bank accounts by Tuesday.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts