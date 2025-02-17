Assam Govt orders probe into Ali Sheikh’s anti-India network, ‘links’ with Gogoi’s wife

The BJP-led Assam government on Sunday initiated a DGP-level inquiry into the network of Pakistani national Ali Sheikh, investigating his alleged connections within Assam and across India.

The Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, passed a resolution citing Sheikh’s connection with Elizabeth Gogoi, the British wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Congress MP refutes allegations Gaurav Gogoi has denied any connection between his wife, Elizabeth Gogoi, and Ali Sheikh, vowing legal action against the defamation of his family. The resolution passed by the Cabinet reads that Sheikh has been in contact with Elizabeth and the latter was apart of LEAD Pakistan during her time in Islamabad

The Assam Cabinet resolution passed today read: “Given the broader national security implications of the issue, particularly in Assam, the Assam Cabinet has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam to register a case against Mr Ali Sheikh under appropriate provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia (BNS) and other relevant laws. Additionally, the Assam Cabinet directs an extensive inquiry to be conducted to ascertain whether these activities are part of a larger conspiracy and to identify any sympathisers or associates within Assam and across India who may be aiding Mr Sheikh’s Anti-India agenda.”

The resolution has directed an inquiry to investigate the width and depth of Mr Ali Sheikh’s network in the country. It calls for examination of individuals and organisations who have aided and abetted Mr Ali Sheikh’s actions against India.

The Assam Cabinet said it expects this matter to be pursued with utmost seriousness in the interest of India’s security and sovereignty and noted “Assam has historically remained a hotspot for ISI-sponsored activities, necessitating heightened vigilance and decisive action.”

“A perusal of his social media activity includes exhaustive commentary on India’s internal affairs and parliamentary matters raising serious concerns on the said individual’s intention to compromise and damage India’s interests. Closer examination of information from the public domain reveals that Ali Sheikh is an influential individual with pervasive roots in the Government of Pakistan and its leadership, having even represented the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in international forums. It has been brought to the attention of the Assam Cabinet via publicly available information, that Ali Sheikh has even served the Government of Pakistan in several advisory positions and via committees constituted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. In light of these facts and given the historical attempts of Pakistani state and non-state actors to destabilise Assam, the Government of Assam takes Mr Ali Sheikh’s attempts to interfere in the domestic matters of the State of Assam and the Republic of India with utmost seriousness,” states the resolution.

It adds that a scrutiny of Sheikh’s social media activity and information available in the public domain, it appears that “Ali Sheikh has been in contact with Elizabeth Gogoi a British national and the wife of Hon’ble Member of Parliament from Assam, Shri Gaurav Gogoi.”

The content said Elizabeth Gogoi was an integral part of LEAD Pakistan during her time spent in Islamabad.