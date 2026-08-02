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Home / India / Assam: IIT-Guwahati student missing in Brahmaputra    

Assam: IIT-Guwahati student missing in Brahmaputra    

Third-year B.Tech student Kachana Sai Chethana went missing while walking along the riverbank; SDRF teams continue search operation

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PTI
Rangia (Assam), Updated At : 06:12 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Brahmaputra river in Guwahati. File
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A B.Tech student of IIT-Guwahati went missing after falling into the Brahmaputra river, officials said on Sunday.

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A police official said the incident took place on Saturday when two students of the institute were walking along the riverbank near the institute.

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“Suddenly, both of them fell into the river. After being informed, an SDRF team from a nearby camp reached the spot and rescued one student. She was admitted to a hospital,” the official said.

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The SDRF team searched the entire area but could not find the other girl, the official said.

The missing student has been identified as Kachana Sai Chethana, hailing from Jammalamadugar in Andhra Pradesh.

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She is a third-year B.Tech student of the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department.

“The SDRF team is continuing its search operation to locate the student,” police said.

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