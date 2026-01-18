DT
PT
Home / India / Assam labourer dies at illegal coal mine in Meghalaya

Assam labourer dies at illegal coal mine in Meghalaya

Illegal mining and transportation rampant in the state 

PTI
Shillong, Updated At : 04:56 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
A labourer from Assam has died at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, police said on Sunday.

The victim collapsed while working at the mining site at Umthe village on January 14, SP Vikash Kumar said.

Police have sealed the illegal mine and ordered a probe.

The deceased has been identified as Mosaid Ali (48), a resident of Jamuna Moudanga in Assam’s Hojai district.

According to the SP, Ali was rushed to Sutnga community health centre, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, Justice (Retd) BP Katakey, appointed by the Meghalaya High Court to monitor illegal coal mining and transportation in the state, has demanded a detailed police report into the incident.

Despite National Green Tribunal’s ban on rat-hole coal mining, incidents such as these indicate that illegal mining and transportation are rampant in the state, social worker Agnes Kharshiing told PTI.

