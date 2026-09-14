DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Assam man accused of decapitating wife dies while fleeing police custody  

Assam man accused of decapitating wife dies while fleeing police custody  

Ramanuj Goswami suffered fatal head injuries while allegedly trying to flee police custody in Guwahati

article_Author
PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 02:20 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A man accused of decapitating his wife died after he jumped out of a police vehicle and injured his head while being taken to a hospital in Guwahati. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

A man accused of decapitating his wife died after he jumped out of a police vehicle and injured his head while being taken to a hospital here in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

According to police, Ramanuj Goswami was being taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) from the local police station when he jumped out of the vehicle.

Advertisement

“The man rolled down the hilly terrain and hit his head on a strong object. He was taken to the GMCH, where he died,” an official said.

Advertisement

GMCH Superintendent Devajit Choudhury said Ramanuj Goswami was brought to the hospital at 3.41 am by the police as a traffic accident victim.

“He was brought dead. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained,” he said, adding there were no bullet injury marks on the body.

Advertisement

Ramanuj Goswami was put under arrest after he surrendered last week and confessed to killing his wife Riya Talukdar in a fit of rage over her alleged extra-marital affair.

The severed head of the wife was found kept inside a polythene bag in a fridge. They had been married for less than a year.

Goswami hailed from Dhubri district while Talukdar was a native of Guwahati.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts