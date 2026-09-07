Assam man kills wife, puts severed head in a refrigerator

A woman's partially decomposed and decapitated body was recovered from a house in Guwahati's Beltola area while the head, wrapped in a plastic bag, was found in a refrigerator, a police officer said on Monday.

Ramanuj Goswami has been arrested after he surrendered before police and confessed to killing his wife in a fit of rage over her alleged extra-marital affair, he added.

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Riya Talukdar used to work in a boutique till recently, while her husband is a cab driver.

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“We received information from the family that they were not able to contact the couple for the past two days. A team from Hatigaon police station went to their flat. The door of the house was open, and the wife's body was found lying on the floor, with the head severed," he said.

The severed head was found kept in a polythene bag in the fridge, he added.

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"Goswami, who is the prime suspect, has surrendered and confessed to the crime. He claimed that they had a fight on September 3, which went on till the early hours of the next day. He lost his temper at one point and killed her," the officer said.

The machete purportedly used in the crime has been recovered.

Goswami alleged that his wife was having an extra-marital affair, due to which they frequently quarrelled.

They had been married for less than a year. Goswami hailed from Dhubri district while Talukdar was a resident of Guwahati.

“We are verifying the facts as claimed by the husband. Detailed interrogation is yet to be done. We are examining the circumstances leading to the crime. Further details can be shared after thorough investigation,” the officer added.