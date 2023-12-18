Assam, Nagaland CMs meet Amit Shah; discuss inter-state border dispute

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 18

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House.

The two said Shah had played a “pivotal role in transforming the North East part of the country by ushering in peace and development.”

The Chief Ministers discussed ways of resolving the inter-state boundary dispute and other issues of mutual interest concerning both the neighbouring states.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Chief Minister, Sarma wrote, "Met Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji & Chief Minister of Nagaland Shri Neiphiu Rio ji in New Delhi today."

Nagaland Chief Minister Rio also tweeted, "Called on the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah along with Himanta Biswa Sarma, the CM of Assam. Grateful to him for his personal concern and commitment towards peace and development in Nagaland and the entire Northeast region."

The decades-old Nagaland and Assam border dispute cases have been pending in the Supreme Court for many years.

The Chief Ministers of the two states, however, have been holding several meetings to try and settle the matter out of court.

Many people have been killed, most of them on the Assam side, in the attacks by the armed forces from Nagaland in different incidents in 1979, 1985, 2007 and 2014.

