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Home / India / Assam on high alert over possible impact of Bhutan glacial lake outburst; Dhubri, Kokrajhar under watch

Assam on high alert over possible impact of Bhutan glacial lake outburst; Dhubri, Kokrajhar under watch

The alert follows reports of a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) at Lemthang in Bhutan, where overflowing water from the lake has been flowing downstream through the Mo Chhu River towards the Sankosh River

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:13 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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A glacier lake outburst flood (GLOF) which originated from the Sintaphu lake at Bhutan has sounded an alert in Assam, Bengal and Bihar. Video grabs: X
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state government was closely monitoring the possible impact of a glacial lake outburst in Bhutan, with vulnerable revenue circles in Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts placed under close watch. The administration has also coordinated with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies to ensure preparedness for any eventuality.

In a statement on X, Sarma said, "We are closely monitoring the possible impact of the glacial lake outburst in Bhutan across all vulnerable revenue circles of Dhubri and Kokrajhar."

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He added that state government teams were in constant contact with the NDRF and other agencies and were ready to respond if required. The Chief Minister also urged residents to remain alert, follow official advisories and cooperate with local authorities.

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The alert follows reports of a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) at Lemthang in Bhutan, where overflowing water from the lake has been flowing downstream through the Mo Chhu River towards the Sankosh River.

Moreover, high alert has also been sounded in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

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The development has prompted authorities across North Bengal to issue a high alert and initiate emergency preparedness measures amid concerns over the possible downstream impact of the rising water levels.

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