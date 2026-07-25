Assam Police arrest 3 linked to Pak-based Shahzad Bhatti terror network

The Assam Police have unearthed a terror module linked to the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti network and arrested three alleged operatives in the northeastern state, an official said on Saturday.

The official said the Special Task Force (STF) conducted a coordinated operation on Friday with assistance from the district police of Dhubri, Chirang, and Barpeta.

"During the operation, the STF apprehended one suspect each from Dhubri, Chirang and Barpeta districts," he added.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of five mobile phones, seven SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, bank passbooks, debit cards and incriminating documents, the official said.

"Further investigation is in progress," he added.

Speaking about the exercise, STF Senior Superintendent of Police Pranab Kumar Pegu said the operation was launched on the basis of credible intelligence regarding the activities of the Shahzad Bhatti network.

"The Pakistan-based terrorist-criminal network is allegedly involved in recruitment, online radicalisation, reconnaissance, logistics, espionage, illegal procurement of arms, establishment of sleeper cells and facilitation of terrorist activities in different parts of the country," he added.

According to the investigation and intelligence inputs forming part of the case, the network is alleged to operate in association with and under the directions of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) through Pakistan-based handlers and encrypted communication channels, Pegu said.

"The network operates through and is associated with several front organisations, including Khalistan Armed Force (KAF), Punjab Sovereignty Alliance (PSA), Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA), Sher-e-Punjab Brigade (SPB), United Sikh Brotherhood (USB), Sikh Tigers of Khalistan (STK) and Tehrik-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH)," he added.

These groups are allegedly used to conceal the network's operational structure and cross-border links, the SSP claimed.

During 2026, the TTH claimed responsibility for two targeted killings of Punjab Police personnel on February 22 and May 24, he added.

"The network's activities in Assam first came to notice during an investigation in Nalbari district, leading to the arrest of an operative on May 22, 2026," Pegu said.