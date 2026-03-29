Assam poll pitch: Kharge rolls out '5 guarantees'; targets BJP on corruption, fostering fear among citizens

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday unveiled the party’s ‘five guarantees’ for the Assam Assembly elections, promising direct cash support for women, universal healthcare, land rights for indigenous people and time-bound justice in the Zubeen Garg death case, while accusing the BJP government of corruption and intimidation.

Advertisement

Addressing a rally in Naoboicha, Kharge said the Congress manifesto had been prepared after consultations with people and presented it as a roadmap focused on welfare, social security and indigenous rights. At the centre of the pitch was an unconditional monthly cash transfer to women, along with Rs 50,000 support for those starting or expanding businesses. He said the assistance would not be linked to political affiliation, in contrast to what he alleged were ‘conditional’ benefits under the current regime.

Advertisement

The party also promised Rs 25 lakh cashless health insurance cover for every family, drawing parallels with similar schemes in Congress-ruled states. Kharge said the plan aimed to ensure access to healthcare without financial burden across Assam.

Advertisement

On land rights, he announced that 10 lakh indigenous residents would be granted permanent land pattas, replacing the existing annual system. The move, he said, would end repeated bureaucratic hurdles and provide long-term security to local communities. A monthly allowance of Rs 1,250 for senior citizens was also included among the guarantees.

Advertisement

Referring to the death of singer Zubeen Garg, Kharge said a Congress government would deliver justice within 100 days and ensure accountability. He asserted that those responsible would face action and would not escape the law.

Targeting the BJP leadership, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kharge alleged that the state government was fostering fear among citizens and misusing public resources. He claimed that welfare schemes were being used as tools of political control and said public money was being diverted for image-building rather than development.

Kharge also accused the ruling dispensation of widespread corruption, irregularities in contracts and land allocation, and failing to address unemployment, price rise and recurring flood distress. He alleged that governance in the state had been reduced to “propaganda over performance”.

Framing the election as a choice about Assam’s future direction, Kharge urged voters to back the Congress, saying the party’s promises were firm commitments. He cited past Congress governments to underline delivery of welfare guarantees and said similar measures would be implemented in Assam if voted to power.