Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Home / India / Assam: Principal of government school held for "sexual abuse" of student

Assam: Principal of government school held for "sexual abuse" of student

Class 9th girl alleges lewd comments and inappropriate touch by principal

PTI
Tezpur, Updated At : 12:16 PM Jan 31, 2026 IST
Photo for representation. iStock.
The principal of a government school in Assam’s Sonitpur district has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a female student, a police officer said on Saturday.

The Class 9 student had alleged that the principal made lewd comments and touched her inappropriately during Saraswati Puja celebrations on January 23.

“The girl confined in her mother, as she was afraid to attend school after the incident. The family members filed a complaint at Missamari police station. Based on it, the principal was arrested on Thursday,” the officer said.

The accused, the principal of Missamari Higher Secondary School, is also the president of the All Assam Higher Secondary Schools Principals’ Association.

An investigation is under way, he added.

