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Home / India / Assam: Wife of Guwahati hotel firing accused turns up at Dhemaji police station

Assam: Wife of Guwahati hotel firing accused turns up at Dhemaji police station

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PTI
North Lakhimpur (Assam), Updated At : 01:28 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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The wife of the prime accused in the Guwahati hotel firing incident, in which five people died, reached a police station in Assam's Dhemaji district with her lawyer on Saturday morning, officials said.

Jonmani Gogoi had gone missing with her child after her husband Ghanakanta Gogoi (34) was arrested for allegedly killing four members of a family and another person at Hotel Bilas Inn in the Bora Service area of Guwahati on Monday night following a dispute over the lease and management of the establishment.

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Police had not issued a lookout notice for Jonmani Gogoi, but have been looking to question her in the matter. They had visited the Gogoi's rented accommodation in Guwahati's Sawkuchi, but found it locked.

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"Jonmani Gogoi, the wife of the accused, went to the Dhemaji Police Station this morning," Guwahati Police Joint Commissioner Ankur Jain told PTI without elaborating.

A senior official in Dhemaji said she visited the police station with her advocate in the morning. "We have informed Guwahati Police about this development and a team is on its way here. We are now waiting for their decision on the next course of action. We believe that she will be taken to Guwahati for interrogation," he added.

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The accused had engaged in a scuffle with police personnel on Friday when he apparently tried to speak to the media while being brought out of his residence following a search. In police custody for seven days, Ghanakanta Gogoi will be produced in court on November 3.

Assam Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the firing incident, with the bereaved family alleging the attack was planned and demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.

According to police, the accused had on September 10, 2025, entered into a five-year lease agreement with the Bharali family, that owns the hotel, at a monthly rent of around Rs 1.8 lakh. Following the renovation of the property by the accused, disagreements arose over the use of the premises and provision of certain facilities, it added.

A meeting was scheduled at the hotel on Monday to resolve these issues. However, even before the meeting could commence, an argument escalated into a physical fight, following which Gogoi opened fire at six people, killing five and injuring another, the statement said.

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