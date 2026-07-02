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Home / India / Assam’s Borjuli wetland gets Biodiversity Heritage Site status for wild rice variety

Assam’s Borjuli wetland gets Biodiversity Heritage Site status for wild rice variety

The agriculture ministry says the project titled ‘In-situ Conservation and Management of Wild Rice (Oryza rufipogon)’ aims to protect wild rice in its natural habitat

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:15 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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The Borjuli wetland in Assam, known for harbouring a disease and pest-resistant variety of wild rice, has been notified as a Biodiversity Heritage Site, marking a major milestone in the conservation of India’s wild rice genetic resources.

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The agriculture ministry said the project titled ‘In-situ Conservation and Management of Wild Rice (Oryza rufipogon)’ aims to protect wild rice in its natural habitat.

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“The recognition is an important step towards conserving India’s rich wild rice diversity and promoting climate-resilient agriculture. The project has been under implementation since 2022. It is being carried out by the ICAR-National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, New Delhi, in collaboration with the Assam State Biodiversity Board,” it said.

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The wild rice species, Oryza rufipogon, is resistant to pests and diseases, and can tolerate flooding and saline conditions, making it a valuable genetic resource for developing climate-resilient crop varieties.

The project is being funded by the National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA).

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NRAA Chief Executive Officer Chandra Shekhar Kumar said wild rice species are an invaluable source of genes for developing climate-resilient, high-yielding and nutritionally superior rice varieties.

“There is a need to replicate similar conservation initiatives for other crop wild relatives across the country to improve the resilience and sustainability of Indian agriculture and strengthen long-term food security,” he noted.

“The recognition of the Borjuli site is expected to strengthen efforts to preserve India’s native rice diversity while supporting research into more resilient crop varieties,” he added.

Oryza rufipogon, the progenitor of present-day cultivated rice, O. sativa, is one of the most studied wild species of rice. It is a perennial plant commonly found in a marsh or aquatic habitats of eastern and southern Asia.

This variety is photosensitive in nature and flowers during short days during the months of November and December. The seeds have a tendency to shatter as soon as they mature. It is tolerant of flooding and acidic soils.

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