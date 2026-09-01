Terming his conduct as “absolutely unjustified”, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said the Bombay High Court was "fully justified" in taking suo motu cognisance and staying the bail granted to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre who allegedly assaulted doctors at a municipal hospital in Thane district in July.

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“This is a case where you should have been put in detention. If medical personnel are threatened like this… Who will come to the aid of people at large? Absolutely not justified... These kinds of people don't deserve it. They don't have any respect for the medical fraternity,” a Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath told senior counsel Mukul Roohatgi who represented Mhatre.

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“Look at your offences. You cannot imagine the trauma of a person when a mob attacks. You can go inside a hospital and hit any random person? You were caught in the act on video. The video is viral already," said the Bench which also included Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Sandeep Mehta.

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While hearing petitions, including the one filed by Mhatre, challenging the high court’s August 7 order, the top court said those attacking doctors did not deserve bail.

“High Court was fully justified in taking suo motu cognizance and staying bail order. You are an elected person…”, it said.

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The high court had ordered chargesheet to be filed within 10 working days of receipt of the forensic reports and framing the charges within five working days. It had asked the trial court to make endeavours to complete the trial in three months from the date of framing of charges.

Taking exception to the high court’ order, Rohatgi said a court could not impose such a condition for filing a chargesheet and framing charges.

Maha Govt seeks early hearing on its 2004 lawsuit on border dispute with Karnataka

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to grant an early hearing on its 2004 lawsuit pertaining to its long-standing border dispute with Karnataka over 865 Marathi-speaking villages and towns, including Belagavi, administered by the neighbouring state.

The Maharashtra Government counsel urged a Bench led by CJI Surya Kant that the pleadings in the case were complete and it should be listed for hearing now.

Eight hundred and sixty-five villages having Marathi speaking people are in Karnataka and this is against the principle based on which states were reorganised on the ground of languages, the counsel said.

Without giving an assurance for an immediate listing of the case, the CJI said he would examine the issue.