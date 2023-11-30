 Assembly polls in 5 states: EC cracked the whip on several occasions; seizures over Rs 1760 cr made : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Assembly polls in 5 states: EC cracked the whip on several occasions; seizures over Rs 1760 cr made

Assembly polls in 5 states: EC cracked the whip on several occasions; seizures over Rs 1760 cr made

Recently, the Election Commission also sought explanation from the Congress government in Karnataka over advertisements publicising its achievements in newspapers in poll-bound Telangana

Assembly polls in 5 states: EC cracked the whip on several occasions; seizures over Rs 1760 cr made

Polling officials at a distribution centre in Hyderabad. PTI photo



PTI

New Delhi, November 30

The Election Commission cracked its whip on several occasions to ensure a level playing field for all parties in the five states where assembly polls are being held even as authorities seized freebies, drugs, cash and liquor worth over Rs 1766 crore aimed at alluring voters.

Acting on complaints and inputs by the local poll machinery, the EC issued show cause notices and advisories to top politicians to adhere to the provisions of the model code.

It withdrew permission given to the Telangana government for disbursements of financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme after a state minister violated the provisions of the model code by making a public announcement about it.

The poll panel had given its nod to the state government to disburse the rabi installment during the model code of conduct period on certain grounds.

It had also asked the government not to carry out the proposed Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, its mega outreach programme on schemes and initiatives, in these five states till December 5.

The government had made it clear that the yatra will not cover poll-going states till the model code of conduct was in force.

Based on complaints from rival parties, the EC issued notices to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He was later issued an advisory and asked to follow the model code in letter and spirit.

Recently, the Election Commission also sought an explanation from the Congress government in Karnataka over advertisements publicising its achievements in newspapers in poll-bound Telangana.

In a letter to the Karnataka chief secretary, the commission said the state government did not obtain prior approval from it for publishing the advertisements, an action violative of the poll code.

It also said the publication of any such advertisement by the government of Karnataka in Telangana should stop with immediate effect till necessary approvals are taken by the state government from the commission.

According to the EC, the over Rs 1766 crore seizures during the poll period in Mizoram, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan were seven-fold more as compared to 2018 assembly elections.

Used for the first time, the Election Seizure Management System facilitated coordination among enforcement agencies, the poll panel said.

#Congress #Karnataka #Telangana


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

US files charges against two Indians for bid to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

2
Diaspora

Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler

3
Ludhiana

Two gangsters wanted in Ludhiana hosiery factory owner kidnapping case killed in firing

4
Haryana

Heavy rain in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana brings down temperature

5
Delhi

AIIMS seats not for sale, says High Court; rejects plea for recovery of Rs 30 lakh paid to secure admission

6
Punjab Punjab Vidhan Sabha session

When will OPS be implemented, Congress leader Partap Bajwa asks AAP government in Punjab

7
Punjab

Punjab Govt passes three money Bills, aims to improve fiscal health

8
India

'Indian national agreed to assassination plot on being assured that criminal case against him in Gujarat would be dismissed'

9
Chandigarh

Hidden camera found in women’s washroom in Chandigarh house; girl, male accomplice arrested

10
Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow man tells police he took to crime as he had to feed 2 wives, 9 kids and 6 girlfriends

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Top News

Exit poll results 2023 LIVE Updates: Predictions for five states shortly

Exit polls give BJP edge in Rajasthan; predict tight race in MP, Telangana

The voting in the five states was held between November 7 an...

Boost to armed forces as defence panel approves Rs 2.23 lakh-crore proposals

Boost to armed forces as defence panel approves Rs 2.23 lakh-crore proposals

Defence acquisition projects include procurement of 97 Tejas...

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

India has constituted a probe team to investigate allegation...

Indian national agreed to assassination plot after assurances criminal case against him in Gujarat will be dismissed: US federal prosecutors

'Indian national agreed to assassination plot on being assured that criminal case against him in Gujarat would be dismissed'

Nikhil Gupta, 52, has been charged with murder-for-hire in c...

Telangana votes, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha among early voters

52 per cent voted in Telangana till 3 PM, polling ends peacefully in left wing extremism-hit areas

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj says polling was peaceful,...


Cities

View All

6 murder attempt accused arrested from Himachal

6 men accused of murder attempt in Amritsar arrested from Himachal Pradesh

93 resource centres yet to receive funds for students’ travel allowance

Tilted poles pose risk to lives of motorists, pedestrians

Panjab University lifts overall trophy at inter-varsity youth fair

Drones alter Gurdaspur drug dynamics

Bathinda saw big drop in stubble burning this year

Bathinda saw big drop in stubble burning this year

Punjab: Ministerial staff extend strike till December 6, key services hit

Nursing staff protest enters fourth day in Bathinda

Rain lashes parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana brings down temperature

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

Boy assaults Chandigarh school principal with iron rod

Chandigarh: Spy camera in PG washroom; girl, male friend held

Promised job, Chandigarh resident loses Rs 6.45L to two fraudsters

Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category

Delhi-NCR AQI in ‘poor’ category; GRAP I, II in force

Centre's decision on Delhi Chief Secretary tenure upheld by Supreme Court

Municipal Corporation of Delhi clears proposal to fill 6,589 positions

Delhi Development Authority identifies land for stadium, hotel, medical facility

Punjab Police arrest notorious gangster Jassa Happowal

Punjab Police arrest notorious gangster Jassa Happowal

Jalandhar: Punjab VB nabs absconding GST officer's aide

Hoshiarpur: Revenue official caught red-handed taking bribe

Nawanshahr: Bike rally spreads awareness on ill-effects of drug abuse

High Court issues notice to Punjab in Vice-Chancellor appointment case

Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

illicit liquor, poppy husk seized; two arrested

2 gangsters killed in encounter in Ludhiana

Jan Aushadhi Kendra fails to serve purpose at hospital

Farmers stall work on Ludhiana-Ropar highway for more money

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

Flood-hit areas near Sangrur see rise in farm fires

Theatre fest: Play ‘Ek Babu Ki Maut’, a satire on government system, staged

300 medical college students awarded degrees, medals

3 books released at Multani Mal Modi college