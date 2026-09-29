DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Of astrologers & politicians: DK Shivakumar says astrology is both 'science and math'

Of astrologers & politicians: DK Shivakumar says astrology is both 'science and math'

Karnataka CM says astrologers got his election margin right; they now predict an eight-year stint for him

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:58 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in conversation with AICC General Secretary (Organisation) and MP KC Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, at Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi. (@DKShivakumar/X via PTI Photo)
Advertisement

In a rare public admission on Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he had always relied on astrology to plan and chart the course of his political life.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Delhi, the Congress strongman, who has seen it all, including incarceration in Tihar Jail, said astrologers had always got it right in his case.

Advertisement

“Astrology is both science and mathematics. When I became a minister for the first time, my astrologer said the stint would be for a short time, and it was. I was also told I would win my second election with a very thin margin, and I won by 562 votes,” Shivakumar said.

Advertisement

He took over as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3 this year, and the next Karnataka Assembly election is not due until 2028.

Asked how he was coping with the challenge of the transition after Siddaramaiah made way for him, DK Shivakumar said, “We will repeat the next government in Karnataka. Although I am not an astrologer, I believe in astrology. Now my astrologers are saying I will be CM for eight years,” he said, exuding confidence about leading the Congress to victory in the next Assembly election as well.

Advertisement

Importantly, several prominent politicians in India have depended on astrologers or spiritual gurus.

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was very close to Chandraswami. Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa consulted Unnikrishna Panicker.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda also relied on astrology, while former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was known to seek the advice of Pt Kedar Sharma.

Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi also, according to some accounts, consulted astrologers. She was more inclined towards yoga and had Dhirendra Brahmachari as her yoga mentor and instructor.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts