Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, September 9
India’s G20 Presidency stands out as the most ambitious in terms of the substantive agenda and outcomes.
With a total of 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India has more than tripled the substantive work from the previous presidencies.
As G20 leaders reached a consensus on the New Delhi Declaration, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant flagged the historical and path-breaking G20 Declaration with 100% consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues.
”The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for the Planet, people, peace and prosperity in today’s words and demonstrate PM Narendra Modi’s leadership.”
A comparison of recent G20 Presidency outcomes places India on the top.
Compared to India’s 112 outcomes and presidency documents, other G20 Presidencies fared as follows—Indonesia 2022 -- 50 outcomes and documents; 65 in Italy 2021; 30 in Saudi Arabia 2020; 29 in Japan 2019; 33 in Argentina 2018 and 22 in Germany 2017.
Besides, India has ensured its footprint on G20 Outcomes by christening them after Indian landmarks and locations such as Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition; Chennai High-Level Principles for Blue and Ocean Economy; Goa Roadmap for Tourism; Gandhinagar Implementation Roadmap for land restoration; and Jaipur Call for Action to enhance MSMEs access to information.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 nations reach consensus on Delhi Declaration, says PM Modi
Prominent issues that figure in Joint Declaration being deci...
At 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India’s G20 Presidency most ambitious
India’s footprint on G20, major principles named after India...
Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers’ claims
CMs of Congress-ruled states Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesg Baghel...
G20 admits African Union as permanent member
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his opening remarks at the ...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...