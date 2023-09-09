At 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India’s G20 Presidency most ambitious

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 9

India’s G20 Presidency stands out as the most ambitious in terms of the substantive agenda and outcomes.

With a total of 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India has more than tripled the substantive work from the previous presidencies.

As G20 leaders reached a consensus on the New Delhi Declaration, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant flagged the historical and path-breaking G20 Declaration with 100% consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues.

”The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for the Planet, people, peace and prosperity in today’s words and demonstrate PM Narendra Modi’s leadership.”

A comparison of recent G20 Presidency outcomes places India on the top.

Compared to India’s 112 outcomes and presidency documents, other G20 Presidencies fared as follows—Indonesia 2022 -- 50 outcomes and documents; 65 in Italy 2021; 30 in Saudi Arabia 2020; 29 in Japan 2019; 33 in Argentina 2018 and 22 in Germany 2017.

Besides, India has ensured its footprint on G20 Outcomes by christening them after Indian landmarks and locations such as Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition; Chennai High-Level Principles for Blue and Ocean Economy; Goa Roadmap for Tourism; Gandhinagar Implementation Roadmap for land restoration; and Jaipur Call for Action to enhance MSMEs access to information.

