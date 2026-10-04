At 17 million tonnes, opening fertiliser stock for rabi season 38% higher than last year

Diammonium phosphate (DAP) stocks increased more modestly, up by around 9 per cent to 3.03 million tonnes, while combined NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium) and NPKS (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and sulphur) complex fertiliser stocks rose 36 per cent to 5.65 million tonnes, according to the government’s data.

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Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan had recently pegged the total fertiliser requirement for this rabi season at 38.1 MT. Of this, urea accounts for 19.9 MT, DAP for 5.5 MT, NPK for 7.9 MT, single super phosphate (SSP) for 3.1 MT, and muriate of potash (MOP) for 1.6 MT, he said.

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The higher opening stock also comes as fertiliser sales during the kharif season remained below the government’s assessed requirement.

The government attributed part of the decline in sales to tighter monitoring under its digital fertiliser sales framework. It said the total fertiliser sales had fallen by about 27 per cent from last year, while sales in border districts declined 37.56 per cent.

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“The country had a tumultuous kharif season owing to a weak, uneven monsoon and associated disruptions to planting and input logistics across several states this year. A stronger starting inventory for rabi suggests that fertiliser companies and the government used the second half of the kharif season to rebuild buffer stocks,” agriculture expert Ajay Jindal said.

Meanwhile, the government has also reported a surplus in certified seed availability for rabi crops. Around 4.9 million quintals of additional certified and quality seeds are available against a requirement of 30.7 million quintals, said the ministry.

The government further said that seed availability was adequate for all major rabi crops, including cereals, potato, pulses and oilseeds. It has asked the states and agencies to coordinate to ensure timely movement of seeds to areas where they are required.

India remains heavily dependent of imports for key fertiliser inputs -- roughly 86 per cent for rock phosphate, 100 per cent for muriate of potash, and 75 to 78 per cent for ammonia and the natural gas used in urea production.

The country has signed long-term supply agreements and memorandums of understanding covering rock phosphate with Jordan, Morocco, Togo and Mauritania, phosphoric acid with Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, and ammonia with Saudi Arabia, Oman, Japan and Malaysia.