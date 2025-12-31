DT
Home / India / At 18, Kaamya becomes youngest Indian to ski to South Pole

At 18, Kaamya becomes youngest Indian to ski to South Pole

Naval officer's daughter is on quest to be youngest to accomplish Explorers Grand Slam | Earlier completed the Seven Summits Challenge

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:28 AM Dec 31, 2025 IST
In a post on X, the Indian Navy congratulated Kaamya Karthikeyan. Photo: X/@indiannavy
The Navy on Tuesday congratulated Kaamya Karthikeyan, an 18-year-old daughter of a naval officer and alumna of the Navy Children School, who scripted history yet again by becoming the youngest Indian and the second-youngest female in the world to ski to the South Pole.
Kaamya braved harsh weather of - 30℃, gale force winds to cover approximately 60 nautical miles (nearly 115 Km) on foot from 89º South, pulling a sled laden with her complete expedition load, to reach the South Pole on December 27, 2025.

She is on a quest to become the youngest person ever to accomplish the Explorers Grand Slam – an ultimate adventure to climb the highest peak on all seven continents and ski to both the poles.

She had earlier completed the Seven Summits Challenge and was also the youngest Indian and second-youngest female in the world to climb Mt Everest from the Nepal side.

