At 18, Kaamya becomes youngest Indian to ski to South Pole

Kaamya braved harsh weather of - 30℃, gale force winds to cover approximately 60 nautical miles (nearly 115 Km) on foot from 89º South, pulling a sled laden with her complete expedition load, to reach the South Pole on December 27, 2025.

She is on a quest to become the youngest person ever to accomplish the Explorers Grand Slam – an ultimate adventure to climb the highest peak on all seven continents and ski to both the poles.

She had earlier completed the Seven Summits Challenge and was also the youngest Indian and second-youngest female in the world to climb Mt Everest from the Nepal side.