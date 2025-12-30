At 18, naval officer’s daughter becomes youngest Indian to ski to South Pole

Braving freezing temperatures and gale force winds, the 18-year-old daughter of a naval officer has become the youngest Indian to ski to the South Pole, the Navy said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy congratulated Kaamya Karthikeyan.

“Kaamya braved harsh weather of -30 degree Celsius, gale force winds to cover approximately 60 Nautical Miles (nearly 115 Km) on foot from 89 degree South, pulling a sled laden with her complete expedition load, to reach the South Pole on 27 December 2025,” it said.

The Navy also shared a video clip of her pulling her sled and some photos.

“The #IndianNavy congratulates Ms Kaamya Karthikeyan @KaamyaSahas, 18-year-old daughter of a naval officer and alumna of the Navy Children School #NCS, who scripted history yet again by becoming the youngest Indian and the second-youngest female in the world to ski to the #SouthPole,” it said in the post.

The mountaineering prodigy is on a quest to become the youngest person ever to accomplish the Explorers Grand Slam — an ultimate adventure to climb the highest peak on all seven continents and ski to both the poles, according to the Navy.

Earlier, she completed the Seven Summits Challenge, which includes Mount Everest, it added.

“Kaamya’s extraordinary achievement is sure to inspire many of her generation to push beyond their boundaries. Indian Navy wishes her fair winds and clear skies on the final milestone of conquering the #NorthPole,” it said.