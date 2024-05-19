At Rs 8,889 cr, EC makes record seizures; Punjab third with Rs 734 cr

Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

New Delhi, May 18

The Election Commission has seized illicit cash, drugs, liquor and precious metals worth Rs 8,889 crore between March 1 and May 18, making it the highest ever seizures during any Lok Sabha elections.

The seizures were more than double made during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The seizure amount stood at Rs 3,475 crore in 2019, thus making the latest figures as the highest ever in terms of value, said EC sources.

GUJARAT TOPS LIST Gujarat topped the list with Rs 1,461 crore, followed by Rajasthan Rs 1,133 crore and Punjab Rs 734 crore

Drugs valued at Rs 3,958 crore have been seized that constitutes nearly 45% of the entire seizure amount

Border state of Gujarat and Rajasthan topped the list with seizures worth Rs 1,461 crore and Rs 1,133 crore, respectively. Another border state Punjab stood third with seizures worth Rs 734 crore.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were the other major states with significant amount of seizures worth Rs 685 crore, Rs 653 crore, Rs 554 crore and Rs 543 crore, respectively. Out of the total Rs 8,889 crore, drugs valued at Rs 3,958 crore have been seized that constitutes nearly 45% of the entire seizure amount, the sources said.

The EC said enhanced vigil against inducements, including drugs and psychotropic substances, has resulted in big seizure and continuous surge. On April 17, the police had busted a drug factory in Greater Noida wherein 26.7 kg of MDMA drugs valued at Rs 150 crore was seized and two persons of foreign origin were arrested, EC sources said. In addition to this, Gujarat ATS, Narcotics Control Bureau and Indian Coast Guard, in joint operations, had made three high-value seizures of drugs in just three days, amounting to Rs 892 crores.

