At Andhra event, 3 lakh attendees create world record

Tribune News Service
News Delhi, Updated At : 02:29 AM Jun 22, 2025 IST
With 3.03 lakh attendees at the 11th International Yoga Day celebration, which was led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Visakhapatnam on Saturday, a new Guinness Book of World Records was set. 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the state had achieved two Guinness Book of World Records. Naidu said 3.03 lakh people gathered here to perform the ancient practice, creating a world record for most people performing yoga at a single location. “However, the exact number of participants will be announced by the Guinness World Records authorities,” he said. 

He also said about 22,000 tribal students simultaneously performed 108 surya namaskar in 108 minutes at one place, thereby creating another record. Modi participated in International Yoga Day celebrations here at RK Beach, accompanied by Naidu and others.

