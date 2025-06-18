At G-7 summit, PM Modi questions 'duplicity' of the West in tackling terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has questioned the duplicity of the western world in tackling terrorism and, without naming Pakistan, asked why countries that openly support terrorism are being ‘rewarded.’

Modi was at the G-7 summit at Canada where he raised the issue and asked, “On the one hand, we are quick to impose all kinds of sanctions based on our own preferences. On the other hand, countries that openly support terrorism are rewarded.”

Though the PM did not say it, the reference was to repeated fiscal bailouts been given to Pakistan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), including $1 billon in May this year.

Modi then mentioned about terrorism saying, "It was an enemy of humanity. It is against all countries that uphold democratic values. For global peace and prosperity, our thoughts and policies must be clear.”

The PM, without naming the western neighbour, went on to make another reference to Pakistan “If any country supports terrorism, it will have to pay the price for it...”

On how India felt after the April 22 terror attack on Pahalgam, Modi said, "There should be no place for double standards on terrorism. The terrorist attack that happened on April 22 was not only an attack on Pahalgam, but also on the soul, identity and dignity of every Indian. It was an attack on the entire humanity."

Further, posing a question, Modi said, “Will countries understand the grave threat posed by terrorism only when they become a target?”

He then went on “de-hyphenate India and Pakistan” saying, “How can perpetrators of terror and its victims be equated?” and asked, “Will global institutions be mute spectators to terrorism?”

A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said Modi participated in the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit. He addressed a session on ‘Energy Security: diversification, technology and infrastructure to ensure access and affordability in a changing world’.

Modi said energy security was among the leading challenges facing future generations. While elaborating on India’s commitment to inclusive growth, he noted that availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability were the principles that underpinned India’s approach to energy security.

Modi said uncertainty and conflicts in various parts of the world have had a debilitating impact on the countries of the Global South, and India took it as its responsibility to make the voice of the Global South heard at the world stage. He underlined that it was important for the world to understand the priorities and concerns of the Global South if the international community was serious about a sustainable future. Emphasising on security challenges, he called upon countries to strengthen the global fight against terrorism.

The MEA posted on X, "PM Narendra Modi concludes a very productive visit to Canada! Held fruitful dialogue on key issues in the global context on Energy Security, Technology and Innovation at the G7 Summit.”

The G7 Summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada and the European Union (EU).