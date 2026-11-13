At least 23 people died and 20 others were injured in a head-on collision between a minibus and a container truck near Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Friday, officials said.

Out of the deceased, two were women, and many were college students who were returning from their classes, a police officer said.

The accident occurred at Rangajan near Hathikuli Tea Estate in Kohora range on National Highway-715 when the passenger vehicle collided with the truck, a senior officer said.

"The death toll is rising very fast. As per the latest information, doctors have confirmed that 23 people have died in the accident. The identities of the dead are being ascertained now," an Executive Magistrate of Golaghat district told reporters here.

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The death toll could rise further, he added.

"Already nine ambulances have been operating to ferry the injured people. Doctors here have referred 20 people to Jorhat for advanced treatment," the official said.

The minibus was going from Golaghat to Nagaon, while the container truck was going towards Upper Assam, police said.

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Earlier, Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka told PTI that all senior civil and police officials have rushed to the spot to help rescue the people.

He said that the exact number of people travelling in the bus is not immediately known.

Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora, who is also the local MLA, reached the site immediately and was supervising the relief and rescue operations.

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The injured people were taken to the Kohora Model Hospital, and most of the critically injured were referred to civil hospitals in Bokakhat and Golaghat, and the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, another senior official said.

"The bus was running at very high speed, violating restrictions imposed near the park. We think that the accident took place when the driver of the minibus lost control, and the vehicle collided with the container truck," he added.

In a social media post, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he is deeply distressed by the tragic accident in Kaziranga earlier during the day.

"The scale of this loss has shaken all of us, and my heart goes out to every family that has lost a loved one. No words can ease their pain, but I want them to know that they are not alone. All of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief," he added.

Sarma said the foremost priority now is ensuring the injured receive the best possible medical care without delay.

"Hon'ble Minister Shri @ATULBORA2 is at the site and personally overseeing the relief arrangements. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured and for strength for the bereaved families," he added.

The Golaghat district administration official further said that a thorough enquiry will be instituted to find out how the accident took place and if the two or any of the vehicles violated traffic norms, such as ferrying more passengers than the seating capacity and exceeding the speed limit near Kaziranga National Park.

Additional District Commissioner Jintu Borah said the postmortem of the deceased will be carried out at Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat during the night by arranging special lights.