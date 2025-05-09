‘ATMs closed?’: Government debunks viral WhatsApp claim

A false message on WhatsApp claiming ATMs will be closed for two-three days has gone viral. The government has categorically dismissed the claim, calling it fake, and urged citizens not to spread unverified information.

“Are ATMs closed? A viral WhatsApp message claims ATMs will be closed for two-three days. This message is fake. ATMs will continue to operate as usual. Don’t share unverified messages,” the government clarified in an official statement.

Authorities warned that such misinformation could create panic, potentially triggering long queues at banks and disrupting regular operations. Users are advised to verify such claims directly with their banks before sharing them further.

The government also highlighted an increase in digital misinformation believed fuelled by Pakistan in an attempt to control the narrative following a series of failed airstrikes and the exposure of links between the Pakistan Army and terrorist groups.