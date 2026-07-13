DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / ATS probing into funds sent by Pak gangster Bhatti to Maharashtra youths: Minister

ATS probing into funds sent by Pak gangster Bhatti to Maharashtra youths: Minister

Bhatti is suspected of using social media platforms to influence youths towards anti-national activities

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 03:50 PM Jul 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is investigating financial transactions made by Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti to local youths whom he allegedly targeted and lured through social media platforms, Minister Pankaj Bhoyar said on Monday.

Advertisement

Talking to reporters, the minister of state for home said that the probe agency has seized mobile phones of several suspects detained last week and is retrieving data from the devices to ascertain the scale of the network.

Advertisement

Last week, the ATS questioned 112 people across Maharashtra as part of a coordinated operation to probe their alleged links with Bhatti.

Advertisement

Bhatti is suspected of using social media platforms to influence youths towards anti-national activities.

“Shahzad Bhatti, who was planning to start some terror activities in Maharashtra, was in contact with some local youth through social media. The ATS became aware of the funds Bhatti allegedly transferred into the bank accounts of the youth,” Bhoyar said.

Advertisement

Investigators are ascertaining how long the suspects had been in contact with Bhatti, the nature of their communication and what they were planning, he said.

Not all detained youths were in contact with Bhatti knowingly. Some had come to know him or had interacted with him accidentally, he said.

He said the ATS is analysing their devices to identify those who were more seriously involved with the gangster.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts