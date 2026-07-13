ATS probing into funds sent by Pak gangster Bhatti to Maharashtra youths: Minister

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is investigating financial transactions made by Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti to local youths whom he allegedly targeted and lured through social media platforms, Minister Pankaj Bhoyar said on Monday.

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Talking to reporters, the minister of state for home said that the probe agency has seized mobile phones of several suspects detained last week and is retrieving data from the devices to ascertain the scale of the network.

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Last week, the ATS questioned 112 people across Maharashtra as part of a coordinated operation to probe their alleged links with Bhatti.

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Bhatti is suspected of using social media platforms to influence youths towards anti-national activities.

“Shahzad Bhatti, who was planning to start some terror activities in Maharashtra, was in contact with some local youth through social media. The ATS became aware of the funds Bhatti allegedly transferred into the bank accounts of the youth,” Bhoyar said.

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Investigators are ascertaining how long the suspects had been in contact with Bhatti, the nature of their communication and what they were planning, he said.

Not all detained youths were in contact with Bhatti knowingly. Some had come to know him or had interacted with him accidentally, he said.

He said the ATS is analysing their devices to identify those who were more seriously involved with the gangster.