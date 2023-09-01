August ends with huge deficit, large parts of India's agricultural tracts in the red

Tribune Web Desk

People in hill states Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and to an extent those living in the plains of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh, may find it hard to believe but large parts of India's agricultural tracts are facing deep rain deficits in the southwest monsoon season that ends this month.

September will mark the last month of the season that started on June 1. According to the IMD, August was the driest and warmest month in the entire country since 1901.

Awaited eagerly not just by common people and farmers, especially in the rain-fed areas, but also the government's planners and economists, the 2023 season has been erratic, delivering several shocks.

And it not just related to excess rains in states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand but also to drought in key growing states.

India is a huge country and differences in rain distribution is an expected feature.

But this year's monsoon season has proved that the threat of climate change is not something in the future but real-time.

While hills of north bore the brunt, some other parts that witnessed floods in the first half were left wanting in August.

Rains in August were the lowest in 122 years since 1901 across central India and the south peninsular region, making it one of the deficient monsoon months in history, according to the IMD.

August recorded 162.7 mm compared to 254.9 mm actual.

Average maximum and mean temperatures also remained the highest since 1901.

While the country on the whole is currently facing a deficit of 9%, central India is 10% , east and north east 16% and south peninsula 17% in the red.

Northwest India, on the other hand, is 4% excess.

Monsoon to revive from September 3

Currently, the monsoon trough is running along the foothills of the Himalayas.

The IMD says its eastern end is likely to shift near its normal position from September 3.

A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around September 4. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region.

It is likely to move west-north westwards towards central India as a result of which southwest monsoon will revive from September 2/3 in defect parts of east and adjoining central India.

August

August, which is generally the rainiest month, recorded two phases of monsoon break conditions (August 5-16 and August 27-31) this year.

The monsoon trough remained mostly north of its normal condition, making life difficult for people in the hills and adjoining plains and highly unfavourable to those in the rest of the country.

“As El Nino conditions have started gaining strength and because of unfavourable Madden Julian Oscillation, August rainfall was adversely affected,” says IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

What next

According to the IMD, precipitation in September is expected to be normal ranging between 91% and 109% of long period average (LPA).

Normal to above normal rainfall is expected over many parts of northeast India, adjoining east India, foothills of the Himalayas and some areas of east-central and south peninsular India.

However, “below-normal rainfall is most likely over most areas of the remaining parts of the country”.

The forecast came at a time when levels in water reservoir are falling and states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are engaged in a tussle over Cauvery waters.

Besides, though the IMD has forecast "normal" rain for the month, the "normal" of September is not like that of July and August.

July and August are months when there is heaviest rain.

Therefore, the deficit in August is expected to have a far-reaching impact.

September is also the time when southwest Monsoon starts retreating.

Though according to Mohapatra, the withdrawal process that begins from southwest Rajasthan may be delayed by a fortnight against the usual date of September 1, some experts say September rains are unlikely to make up the 36% deficit of August and 10% since the season began on June 1.

A large part of rain-fed India is facing deficit, resulting in concerns on kharif production.

Meanwhile, the 40% deficit in the week ending August 30 has further widened the gap in water levels in key reservoirs across the country.

Rainfall in August was deficient by 36%.

Kharif crops

While some of the impact on kharif is visible through sowing patterns, experts fear the deficiency in oil and pulses production may land food inflation figures in critical zone in the crucial festival season beginning shortly.

The erratic monsoon of 2023 is not only expected to impact prices of oil and pulses, the government is also keeping a close watch on sugar production in key states, including Maharashtra which happens to be among the regions impacted most by lack of rains.

According to experts, inflation is a key issue of which the government is aware.

It is also a major challenge for the ruling BJP in a pre-election year and the proof is the recent cut in the LPG prices announced by the government.

Are more LPG-like cuts possible?

The answer appears to be in the affirmative.

Kharif sowing is almost over and 3.6% higher year-on-year at 105.4 million hectares but the area under pulses is lagging and so is the case of cotton and oilseeds.

If rainfall is not adequate in September, flowering of crops may be affected.

There will also be pressure on paddy even though sowing has been higher than last year, the experts add.

Any impact on production will impact the farm GDP.

Any impact on farm income will also impact the sales of consumer goods, cars, FMCG and perhaps also gold. India’s rural areas constitute a major chunk of sale of jewellery in the festive season.

Will good rains in September help farmers is the big question now, though they will help revive ground ater and levels in reservoirs.

Sizzling September

Meanwhile, above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except over some areas in south peninsular India and some pockets of west-central India, where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures can be expected, according to the IMD.

Above-normal minimum temperatures are also likely over most parts of the country, except for some areas in extreme north India, where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are likely.

2023 Southwest Monsoon

The fact is that the Southwest Monsoon is a major driver of India's overall economy.

Besides bringing rains to two-third of the country’s farmlands, it replenishes reservoirs and aquifers and helps meet power demand of the most populous country of the world.

The IMD says that the ongoing season is expected to end as “below normal" or lower side of “normal".

“We are likely to record a below normal or lower side of normal monsoon rainfall this year, but we are not changing our forecast. We had forecast that we were likely to record monsoon rain of 96% with a +/-4% error margin. We will be within that error margin,” according to Mohapatra.

The IMD had forecast a “normal" monsoon at 96% with an error margin of +/-4% of LPA in May.

Private forecaster Skymet had predicted “below normal" rains.

El Niño

The El Nino factor -- warming of waters in the eastern equatorial Pacific -- has a major impact on the Indian season.

The IMD says El Nino is gaining strength, though the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) may curb some of its adverse effects.

"Currently, weak El Niño conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. The latest forecast of MMCFS and other global model forecasts indicate that the El Niño conditions are likely to further intensity and continue up to early next year," it says.

In addition to ENSO conditions over the Pacific, other factors such as the Indian Ocean Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) also have some influence on the Indian monsoon. At present, the border line positive IOD conditions are prevailing over the Indian Ocean and the latest MMCFS and other global model forecasts indicate positive IOD conditions are likely to strengthen during the upcoming months.

As per ECMWF and NCEP forecast, the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) Index is currently in Phase 3 with amplitude less than 1.

It would move across phases 4 and 5 during the entire forecast period with gradually increasing amplitude in week 1 and gradually decreasing amplitude in week 2.

It indicates that MJO would support enhancement of convective activity over the Bay of Bengal during the entire forecast period, according to the IMD.

