Australia student visa refusals hit decade high: What it means for applicants from India, Nepal

Australia's international student visa regime has become significantly tougher, with the overall refusal rate reaching a 10-year high of 24.2% in June 2026, according to data from the Department of Home Affairs reported by ABC News.

The refusal rate has risen sharply from 7.9% in June 2016, making June 2026 the highest point recorded over the past decade.

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Applicants from Nepal and India faced particularly high refusal rates during the 2025-26 financial year. More than 51% of applications from Nepal and over 40% from India were refused. By comparison, the refusal rate for applicants from China was 5.8%.

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The figures do not mean nationality alone determines the outcome. The Department of Home Affairs says applications are assessed individually against Australia's migration requirements. However, the data points to increased scrutiny of student visa applications.

Why are student visas being refused?

One of the key areas of assessment is the Genuine Student requirement. Applicants must demonstrate that their proposed studies are consistent with their education, work history, personal circumstances and future career plans.

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The Department may consider an applicant's circumstances in their home country, their likely circumstances in Australia, the value of the proposed course, immigration history and other relevant factors.

A generic claim that Australia offers high-quality education is therefore unlikely to be sufficient on its own. Applicants need a clear and consistent explanation of why they have chosen a particular course, how it connects with their previous education or employment and how it fits into their future plans.

Nepal and India among countries facing high refusal rates

For 2025-26, the reported refusal rates were:

Nepal: More than 51%

India: More than 40%

China: 5.8%

The figures are particularly significant for Nepal, where more than half of the applications were unsuccessful during the period.

What happens after a student visa refusal?

Applicants whose visas are refused should first carefully read the refusal letter and identify the reasons for the decision, the visa criterion involved, the evidence considered and whether they have review rights.

Some applicants may be eligible to seek a review through the Administrative Review Tribunal (ART), while others may need to consider a fresh application or another migration pathway. Any applicable review deadline should be checked carefully.

Since June 1, 2026, most student visa refusal reviews at the ART are generally being decided without an oral hearing, making strong written submissions and supporting evidence even more important.

A refusal does not necessarily end an applicant's options, but rushing into a fresh application without addressing the reasons for the original refusal could weaken the case.

Applicants should therefore assess the refusal decision, understand the relevant requirements and, where necessary, seek qualified immigration advice before deciding on their next step.