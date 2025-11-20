Australian FM arrives in Delhi for key dialogue with Jaishankar

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for the 16th Australia–India Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue, with both sides expected to map out a more ambitious agenda for the next phase of their expanding strategic partnership.
The visit comes as both nations step up consultations on regional dynamics, supply-chain resilience, technologies and defence cooperation.
The talks on Thursday at Hyderabad House will focus on enhancing cooperation in cyber and strategic technologies, maritime security, defence, trade and people-to-people ties.
