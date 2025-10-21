DT
Authorities of a private Bengaluru school booked for beating, confining Class V boy in room

The boy's mother alleged that principal Rakesh Kumar and teacher Chandrika assaulted her son with a PVC pipe

PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 01:42 PM Oct 21, 2025 IST
Police have registered a case against a private school in Bengaluru after a Class five student was allegedly beaten and confined in a room by the school authorities.

According to police, the incident took place in the school located on Sunkadakatte, Magadi Road on October 14.

The boy's mother alleged that principal Rakesh Kumar and teacher Chandrika assaulted her son with a PVC pipe and locked him in a room till late evening on October 14.

Police questioned the principal and later released him on bail. Officers said he admitted to assaulting the child, reportedly over irregular attendance.

In a similar incident, a student in a traditional 'Pathashala' (school) was beaten up by a teacher for making a phone call to his grandmother.

The school at Nayakanahatti village in Chitradurga is related to a temple.

The viral video shows the teacher kicking and beating up a Class V boy. The teacher has been identified as Veeresh Hiremath.

The Education Department has started an investigation into the matter.

