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Home / India / Congress undermining Election Commission after poll defeats: Shivraj

Congress undermining Election Commission after poll defeats: Shivraj

Calls Kharge’s remarks on Modi, Shah insult to Constitution, people’s mandate

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:28 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday accused the Congress of questioning constitutional institutions and the electoral process after losing elections, linking the party’s recent criticism of the Prime Minister and Home Minister to what he described as its “frustration” over electoral defeats.Reacting to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah “illegal”, Chouhan said the remarks were an “insult to the democratic wisdom of 140 crore Indians” and amounted to disrespect for the Constitution.

Chouhan said the statement was made at the direction of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and alleged that the Congress had repeatedly questioned the Election Commission, EVMs and electoral mandates when results went against it.

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He also rejected Kharge’s criticism of the process for appointing Election Commissioners. Chouhan said the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, was passed by both Houses of Parliament and included the Leader of Opposition in the selection committee.

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He further defended the Election Commission’s process of updating electoral rolls, saying removal of duplicate names and addition of eligible voters were continuous statutory exercises involving claims and objections.

On EVMs, Chouhan said the Congress had no objection to the machines when it won elections in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, but questioned them after defeats. He cited the Supreme Court’s repeated upholding of their reliability and fairness.

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Chouhan alleged that the Congress wanted to take the country back to the era of “booth capturing, ballot box looting and violence associated with ballot papers in the 1980s and 1990s”.

He said the BJP stood for lawful and fair voting and that democracy remained rooted in the Constitution.

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