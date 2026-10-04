Congress undermining Election Commission after poll defeats: Shivraj

Chouhan said the statement was made at the direction of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and alleged that the Congress had repeatedly questioned the Election Commission, EVMs and electoral mandates when results went against it.

Advertisement

He also rejected Kharge’s criticism of the process for appointing Election Commissioners. Chouhan said the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, was passed by both Houses of Parliament and included the Leader of Opposition in the selection committee.

Advertisement

He further defended the Election Commission’s process of updating electoral rolls, saying removal of duplicate names and addition of eligible voters were continuous statutory exercises involving claims and objections.

On EVMs, Chouhan said the Congress had no objection to the machines when it won elections in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, but questioned them after defeats. He cited the Supreme Court’s repeated upholding of their reliability and fairness.

Advertisement

Chouhan alleged that the Congress wanted to take the country back to the era of “booth capturing, ballot box looting and violence associated with ballot papers in the 1980s and 1990s”.

He said the BJP stood for lawful and fair voting and that democracy remained rooted in the Constitution.