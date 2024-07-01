Avalanche hits area near Kedarnath Dham, no casualty

Rudraprayag, June 30
A massive avalanche hit Gandhi Sarovar located 4 km above the Kedarnath Dham here early Sunday morning.
The avalanche that occurred near the Chorabari glacier fell into the valley, but there was no loss of life or property.
Devotees who went to visit the Kedarnath temple this morning captured on their mobile phones the natural phenomenon that occurred around 5 am. A huge mass of snow was seen sliding down at a high speed. It fell into a deep ravine.
