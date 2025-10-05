DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Aviation watchdog keeps ‘rigorous oversight’ on airfares for festivals; airlines to operate additional flights         

Aviation watchdog keeps ‘rigorous oversight’ on airfares for festivals; airlines to operate additional flights         

During festive seasons and increased demand, there have been instances of surge in domestic airfares, especially in high traffic routes

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:15 PM Oct 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Aviation watchdog DGCA is keeping a "rigorous oversight" on airfares and flight capacities for the festive season to ensure that there are no steep hikes in air ticket prices.

Advertisement

During festive seasons and increased demand, there have been instances of surge in domestic airfares, especially in high traffic routes.

Advertisement

While airfares are deregulated, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has the mandate to keep a watch on air ticket prices and also to take appropriate measures in case of a surge in prices.

Advertisement

The civil aviation ministry on Sunday said DGCA has reviewed airfare trends ahead of the festive season rush and has proactively asked airlines to augment flight capacities to meet the high demand.

"DGCA will maintain rigorous oversight of airline fares and flight capacities to protect passengers' interests during the festive season," the ministry said in a release.

Advertisement

According to the release, IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express and SpiceJet will operate additional flights.

While IndiGo will operate 730 additional services across 42 sectors, Air India and Air India Express will have 486 additional flights across 20 sectors. SpiceJet will operate 546 additional flights across 38 sectors.

However, details about how long these additional flights will be operated and from when they will commence were not disclosed in the release.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts