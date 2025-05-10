DT
Home / India / Avoid actions that complicate things: China

China has asked India and Pakistan to “exercise restraint” and “refrain” from taking actions that may further complicate the situation. Chinese spokesperson Lin Jian at a briefing in Beijing, while responding to media queries, made clear its stand on terrorism...
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:05 AM May 10, 2025 IST
China has asked India and Pakistan to “exercise restraint” and “refrain” from taking actions that may further complicate the situation.

Chinese spokesperson Lin Jian at a briefing in Beijing, while responding to media queries, made clear its stand on terrorism and also the ongoing skirmish.

He said “India and Pakistan are and will always be each other’s neighbours. They are both China’s neighbours as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, observe international law, including the UN Charter, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation.”

We stand ready to work with the rest of the international community to continue playing a constructive role in easing the current tensions, Lin said. He was speaking in Beijing on Thursday, just hours after Pakistan unsuccessfully tried to hit 15 targets across the country.

