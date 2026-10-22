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Home / India / Avoid communal, anti-national content, govt tells TV channels

Avoid communal, anti-national content, govt tells TV channels

I&B Ministry issues fresh advisory, flags AI misuse

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a fresh advisory to all private satellite television channels, directing them to strictly comply with the programme code and exercise greater editorial responsibility while reporting on terrorism, crime, violence, communal issues and major incidents.

The ministry has also cautioned broadcasters against inappropriate use of artificial intelligence (AI), sensationalisation of disturbing visuals and disclosure of details that could reveal the identities of sexual offence survivors, warning that violations could invite action under the law.

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The advisory also emphasises live debates and panel discussions, asking channels to ensure that programmes do not promote communal or anti-national attitudes.

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In its advisory, the ministry said it had observed instances of non-compliance with the programme code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. The Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC), constituted under the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, had also noted that broadcasts by various channels were not in keeping with the spirit of the code.

The committee observed instances of similar news and visuals being aired across multiple channels on similar topics and recommended that broadcasters be reminded of their statutory obligations. It also stressed that inappropriate behaviour and language should not be normalised through television broadcasts.

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The ministry has asked all private satellite TV channels to adhere to Section 5 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and Rule 6 of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, in letter and spirit.

Reiterating the restrictions on live coverage of anti-terrorist operations, the ministry said, “Live coverage of anti-terrorist operations by the security forces is prohibited and media coverage during such operations should be restricted to periodic briefings by an authorised officer till such operation concludes.” It further advised channels to time-stamp visuals wherever necessary to prevent viewers from mistaking previously recorded footage for live coverage.

The advisory calls for greater caution and editorial discretion when broadcasting violent, graphic or disturbing visuals.

“Channels shall exercise due caution, responsibility and editorial discretion while telecasting violent, graphic or disturbing visuals so as not to offend good taste or decency in compliance with Rule 6(1)(a) of the Cable Television Networks Rules and to avoid causing unnecessary distress to viewers,” the advisory said.

On crime and violence reporting, the ministry emphasised that broadcasts must be based on verified facts and presented in a balanced and responsible manner. Deliberately false or suggestive insinuations, half-truths and sensational reporting that glorifies or normalises unlawful or socially undesirable behaviour must be avoided.

Broadcasters have also been advised against excessive repetition or looping of disturbing visuals. Appropriate blurring and masking techniques should be used wherever necessary.

In a separate directive, the ministry asked private satellite television channels to use only authentic maps of India published by the Survey of India in their broadcasts, graphics and digital representations.

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