Avoid morning walk, don’t burn crackers, use public transport: Delhi health advisory

The advisory underlines that pregnant women, patients with underlying medical conditions, children and the elderly population should be more cautious and avoid exposure to air pollution

Photo for representation



PTI

New Delhi, November 11

From avoiding outdoor walks to saying no to burning firecrackers, the Delhi health department has advised a slew of measures in view of the pollution in the national capital.

The advisory, published in major dailies on Saturday has also underlined that pregnant women, patients with underlying medical conditions, children and the elderly population should be more cautious and avoid exposure to air pollution.

However, intermittent rains on Thursday night and Friday brought major relief from the hazardous air lingering over the national capital for two weeks. It also prompted the Delhi government to postpone the implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme.

At 7 am on Saturday, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219, which is a marked improvement compared to Thursday's 24-hour average AQI of 437. The city experienced "very poor" to "severe" air quality for two weeks starting October 28.

As the AQI usually deteriorates around and immediately after Diwali, the public health advisory issued by the Directorate of Health Services of the Delhi government has asked people not to burn firecrackers.

"Avoid places with high air pollution like slow and heavy traffic roads, areas near polluting industries, construction/demolition sites, etc. Avoid outdoor morning and late evening walks, jog, run, physical exercise, specifically during days with severe AQI," the advisory reads.

It also advised people not to smoke tobacco products, avoid burning mosquito coils and incense sticks in closed premises, and avoid burning wood, leaves, crop residues and waste.

The advisory also tells people to wash their eyes with running water, have regular gargles with lukewarm water, and eat a healthy and balanced diet, including fruits and vegetables.

"Consult a doctor in case of breathlessness, giddiness, cough, chest discomfort or pain, irritation in eyes (red or watery), use public transport or car pools, practise wet mopping instead of sweeping inside homes and workplaces," the advisory further reads.

Patients with underlying medical conditions (particularly chronic pulmonary and cardiovascular problems), pregnant women, children, and elderly people should remain more careful and avoid exposure to air pollution, it adds. 

#Environment #Pollution

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

