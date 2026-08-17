Avoid taking shortcuts, route to success is always long: BJP chief Nitin Nabin’s message to youth

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Monday urged the youth to avoid taking shortcuts in life and instead take the long route to success.

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“The young today often take shortcuts to achieve instant success. I want to tell them that it is important to select the difficult but right path rather than the easy one. In politics, shortcuts do not deliver results, only the long runs will matter,” he said at the launch ceremony of the Hindi biography of former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu.

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Asked about BJP’s announcement of new national office bearers and organisational appointments, Nabin said it is BJP’s team for the future.

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“I congratulate this team and believe it will take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and resolve to the grassroots and work with a strong commitment,” he said.

The remarks come on the day BJP announced the new team of national office-bearers, seven months after appointing Nabin as the party’s 12th national president. Among the new entrants are former minister Smriti Irani, who has been appointed as one of the party’s eight national general secretaries. Senior party leader Ram Madhav, a former national general secretary, has been appointed as party vice president. Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb was appointed as national general secretary.

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The biographical book on the former vice president highlights his life journey, political milestones, and public service to inspire younger generations.

Speaking at the launch, Naidu said he owes his political career to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“What I am today is because of RSS. There are often unnecessary allegations levelled against the RSS, but the country needs such organisations. RSS taught me to love my country, irrespective of the caste, creed or religion. It taught me nation is first. I will always be a proud RSS worker,” he said.

The senior BJP leader also urged the youth to be “disciplined, dynamic, devotional and dedicated” towards their work.

“The youth are the future of the country. Therefore, the youth should be disciplined, dynamic, devotional and dedicated. I have always guided them by sharing my own life experiences, from childhood to my journey in politics,” he said.

“When I joined the party, some people used to mock me saying how can someone who does not even know Hindi be a part of BJP. I worked hard and learnt the language. We did not leave any stone unturned to take the Jana Sangh to the south. I feel proud that the boy who used to make announcements for BJP went on to share the stage with party stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani,” he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was also present at the occasion, praised the style of working of Naidu, especially during the times when he is in disagreement.

“Today, when we see a fall in the political discourse with regard to parliament disruptions, I am reminded of Naidu’s way of dealing with his opponents. The senior leader’s hilarious one-liners and impactful speeches have even won the hearts of the opposition,” he said.

“I also believe that the way Naidu ji rose through the ranks in the party, especially the fact that he, being from Andhra Pradesh, learnt Hindi and made a mark for himself even in the north, is remarkable. It shows Hindi language can be a bridge between the north and the south,” the minister added.