Axis My India Exit Poll puts NDA ahead of Mahagathbandhan, RJD as single-largest party        

The Axis My India Exit Poll on Wednesday predicted that the NDA would be ahead of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar but the RJD would emerge as the single-largest party when results for the Assembly polls are announced on Friday.

Axis My India's projections come a day after all major exit polls predicted a return of the NDA government in Bihar with a big victory over the Mahagathbandhan.

All exit polls unanimously forecast a poor electoral debut for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj.

Axis My India predicted the NDA to win 121-141 seats, and the Mahagathbandhan to win 98-118 seats.

It gave 0-2 seats to the Jan Suraaj.

In its party-wise break-up, Axis My India predicted that the RJD would be the single-largest party getting 67-76 seats, followed by the JD(U) at 56-62 seats, BJP 50-56 seats, Congress 17-21 seats, Vikassheel Insaan Party 3-5 seats, and Left parties 10-14 seats.

According to the exit poll, the NDA would get a vote share percentage of 43 per cent, Mahagathbandhan 41 per cent, and the Jan Suraaj 4 per cent.

It also claimed that while 34 per cent people want to see RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as the chief minister, 22 per cent want incumbent Nitish Kumar (JD-U) to remain at the helm.

The exit poll also gave a gender-wise break-up of vote share. It projected that while the NDA would get 41 per cent male and 45 per cent female votes, the Mahagathbandhan would get 42 per cent male and 40 per cent female votes.

The Bihar polls were conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the results will be announced on November 14.