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Home / India / Ayurveda leads as Ayush economy nears $37 billion

Ayurveda leads as Ayush economy nears $37 billion

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:36 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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In the first assessment of the economic contribution of India’s Ayush services sector, the sector has been valued at $36.92 billion in 2024-25, according to a study by the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS).

The study projects that the Ayush services economy could grow to $216-318 billion by 2047. The sector has recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.91 per cent since 2022-23, with healthcare, wellness, employment and Medical Value Travel (MVT) driving its growth.

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Union Minister of State for Ayush and Health & Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav said the findings highlighted the sector’s growing economic significance.

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“The findings of this landmark study affirm that Ayush is not merely a cultural inheritance but a dynamic and high-growth engine of India’s economy. The Ayush sector is poised to play an increasingly important role in healthcare, wellness, employment and global economic engagement, while contributing to our vision of a healthy and self-reliant India,” he said.

Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, said the study was the first nationwide assessment of the economic contribution of the Ayush services sector based on an establishment-level survey covering all major Ayush systems.

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Ayurveda was the largest contributor among the Ayush systems, generating $17.73 billion, or nearly 48 per cent of the sector’s total revenue.

“For the first time, the economic contribution of the Ayush services sector has been measured through a nationally scaled, establishment-level survey covering all major Ayush systems. The report provides a robust evidence base to guide future investment, policy planning and reforms,” he told The Tribune.

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